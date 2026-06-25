Baleshwar: A businessman was killed by two masked assailants in broad daylight in Odisha’s Baleshwar town Thursday, police said.

The deceased businessman was identified as Sk Hamid (48), and the incident took place at Aradbazar under Sahadevkhunta police limit here, the police said.

According to the police, after closing his showroom, Hamid was returning to his house in the afternoon when the assailants followed him on a motorcycle, opened fire on him and immediately fled from the crime scene.

Local people informed police and took the man to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police are investigating the case from all angles while the assailants are still absconding.

Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar, who rushed to the spot, said that from preliminary investigation, it is known that two men on a motorcycle came and fired 8 rounds of bullets. He said the investigation has started and the culprits will be apprehended soon.