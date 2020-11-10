Bhubaneswar: As counting of votes is underway for by-elections to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol constituencies, BJD candidates-Swarup Kumar Das (Balasore Sadar) and Bijay Shankar Das (Tirtol) are leading in both the seats.

Results till the end of the third round:



Bijay Shankar Das, in Tirtol, was leading with 11,404 votes, followed by BJP’s Rajkishore Behera (6,959), Congress’s Himanshu Bhusan Mallick (1,677), CPI’s Bijay Kumar Bhoi (267), independent Candidate Golap Majari Bhoi (40), independent candidate Ramesh Chandra Mallick (34), independent candidate Arjuna Charan Behera (34), independent candidate Sachitra Mallick (22), independent candidate Rabindra Nath Sethy (16) and NOTA (108).

Similarly, in Balasore Sadar constituency, BJD’s Swarup Kumar Das was leading as he polled 7,128 votes so far. At the same time, BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta and Congress’s Mamata Kundu bagged 6,074 and 940 votes respectively. Three independent candidates-Benudhar Barik, Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak and Md Numan Khan bagged 72, 15 and nine votes respectively.

PNN