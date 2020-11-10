Bhubaneswar: The seventh round of counting ended and BJD candidates were still leading in both Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly seats.

Results till the end of seventh round:

BJD’s Bijay Shankar Das, in Tirtol, was leading with 25,287 votes, followed by BJP’s Rajkishore Behera (14,551), Congress’s Himanshu Bhusan Mallick (3,999), CPI’s Bijay Kumar Bhoi (396), independent candidate Golap Majari Bhoi (64), independent candidate Arjuna Charan Behera (75), independent candidate Ramesh Chandra Mallick (69), independent candidate Sachitra Mallick (58), independent candidate Rabindra Nath Sethy (43) and NOTA (253).

Similarly, in Balasore Sadar constituency, BJD’s Swarup Kumar Das was leading as he polled 25,112 votes so far. At the same time, BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta and Congress’s Mamata Kundu received 22,693 and 2,011 votes respectively. Independent candidates Benudhar Barik, Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak and Md Numan Khan bagged 217, 80 and 66 votes respectively. 161 votes polled as NOTA.

PNN