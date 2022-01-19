Nayagarh: Proposal for construction of a bypass road to Nayagarh town from NH-57 in the district has been approved by the Central government, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Wednesday forenoon.

A budgetary provision of Rs 300.33 crore has also been sanctioned by the government for the construction of the bypass road. Moreover, land acquisition for the project also has already got government’s approval.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle the Minister Gadkari wrote, “Construction of bypass to Nayagarh town from NH-57 including land acquisition in the state of Odisha has been sanctioned with budget outlay of Rs 300.33 crore.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the other road projects which also got approval are: upgradation to double-lane (with paved shoulders) of Macherla to Dachepalli section of NH-167 AD in Andhra Pradesh with a budget outlay of Rs 403.22 crore, widening of existing road from intermediate lane and/or double-lane to quadruple-lane between Rakholi-Khadoli-Velugam section of NH-848 A in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with a budget outlay of Rs 163.06 crore, widening and improvement of existing carriageway of Medak-Siddipet section of NH-765 DG to double-lane (with paved shoulders) in Telangana with a budget outlay of Rs 882.18 crore and construction of bypass road to Gudiyatham town including LA and shifting of NH-234 (Mangalore-Villupuram Road) (New NH-75) in Tamil Nadu with a budget outlay of Rs 221.03 crore.

PNN