Jankia: As many as three fully-masked miscreants robbed cash worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint late Tuesday night from the staff of a petrol pump located under Jankia police limits in Khurda district.

The robbery incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

The CCTV footage shows that the three unidentified miscreants came to the petrol pump riding a motorcycle. Two of them straightway barged into the cash counter while the third one was waiting for his two accomplices outside.

“The miscreants arrived on a black Pulsar bike late Tuesday night and asked the petrol pump staff to fill the tank. All of a sudden, two youths entered the office of petrol pump and brandished a gun at two of the staffs who were counting cash at that time. Later, the two snatched away the cash box and decamped with it. They fled the spot soon after committing the crime,” an eyewitness employee stated.

The miscreants threatened the staff by opening fire at the petrol pump. They took away two mobile phones of the staff before fleeing thereby rendering the latter unable to contact police, the eyewitness added.

“We were engaged in counting the cash when two youths entered into the office and threatened us of dire consequences at gunpoint. They also forcibly snatched away the cash box from me and fled from the spot,” manager of the petrol pump Amar Harichandan expressed.

Exact amount of cash robbed from the staff of the petrol pump has not been ascertained yet. However, the owner has claimed that the cash box contained around Rs 2.5 lakh. The owner has lodged an FIR in this connection with Jankia police, an official in the station said.

Police have launched a detailed probe which is underway.

PNN