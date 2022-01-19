Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 11,607 new Covid-19 cases, of which 991 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,67,094. Active caseload in the state now stands at 84,770.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,494 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two), followed by Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda districts (one each).

Out of the total 11,607 new infections, 6,728 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,879 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 11,086 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 4,347 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,219 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (185), Balasore (305), Bargarh (145), Bhadrak (153), Bolangir (229), Boudh (78), Cuttack (898), Deogarh (75), Dhenkanal (71), Gajapati (87), Ganjam (93), Jagatsinghpur (134), Jajpur (231), Jharsuguda (219), Kalahandi (103), Kandhamal (80), Kendrapara (119), Keonjhar (121), Koraput (168), Malkangiri (85), Mayurbhanj (174), Nabarangpur (149), Nayagarh (206), Nuapada (166), Puri (157), Rayagada (229), Sambalpur (390) and Subarnapur (114).

The State Pool reported 877 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,68,42,063 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 7,745.

PNN