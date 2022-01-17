Malkangiri: A faction of outlawed CPI (Maoist) allegedly killed a villager and later set his body ablaze in Mahupadar locality of Malkangiri district, suspecting him to be a police informer. The man has been identified as Anand of Daldali village.

According to sources, the ultras took Anand to an unknown place Thursday. The red rebels thrashed him to death inside Kerimiti forest Saturday and burnt the body following a ‘praja court Saturday’, the source added.

Also read: Eminent social worker Padma Shri Shanti Devi breathes her last

“Maoists suspected that Anand was working as a police informer and providing secret information to local police and security forces regarding the presence and movement of the ultras, which led to the extreme step,” a senior official in local police station said.

On being informed by some local villagers, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

PNN