Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone had to face the ire of fans after they were spotted partying together while the entire nation is boiled in the CAA protests. Fans took to social media to vent their anger on the two stars.

Many even called the two to be burden for the nation. Others called people to never watch their movies and boycott them.

Sirf apna hi sochte hai ye Bollywood k kutte Kutiyo ko. Shame On Hrithik and Deepikapic.twitter.com/IEMZOgGHWv — चिंगारी (@preeteekaa) December 17, 2019

On Saturday night, where Kapoor family witnessed Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s Roka ceremony, several other Bollywood celebs attended a house party. The gathering saw Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and others.

This is bad news they should be some concern about country .what situation is going on in nation and those stars are partying? We are able Shame On Hrithik and Deepikapic.twitter.com/Qdf733xHa6 — 🚩Aarohi Parmar🚩 (@official_aarohi) December 17, 2019

While the pictures of B-townies attending the party are already out there but what caught our attention was Deepika and Hrithik posing for a picture together. The picture also includes Deepika, Hrithik, Aditi, Taapsee, Tahira, Yami, Raveena and Nushrat among others.

Interestingly, in the photo, Deepika and Hrithik look perfect together and it will make you scream out loud, “Please do a film together!” Earlier, there were rumours about both of them doing Farah Khan’s ‘Satte Pe Satta’ remake but the speculations were put to rest.

Totally let down with bollywood stars .I really can't expected such things from them Shame On Hrithik and Deepikapic.twitter.com/xa3n8T0Vug — Paridhi Sharma (@Being_Paridhi) December 17, 2019

Well, we hope we get to see Hrithik and Deepika in a movie soon as they look absolutely gorgeous together!

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘Chhapaak’ and she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, a story is inspired by Delhi acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While Hrithik delivered two mega-hits this year ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’.