Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Wednesday approved upgradation of one government-run primary school in each of the 6,794 gram panchayats in the state to model school under Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme. Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meet, Majhi said, “Government-run primary schools in 6,794 gram panchayats of Odisha will be upgraded to model schools under GMAPV scheme. The state government will spend Rs 11,939.41 crore towards upgradation of these schools over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.” The estimated cost per school ranges between Rs 1 crore and Rs 4 crore, depending upon the number of enrolments in each school. The actual expenditure would be based on the detailed project report (DPR), he said. He added that operationalising 6,794 model primary schools would enhance educational access, deliver quality education, and foster the holistic development of students.

The initiative would also promote inclusivity and establish benchmark institutions aligned with the objectives of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the NIPUN Odisha Programme, aimed at strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills among students. The Chief Minister further announced that in the first phase, model schools would be set up in 114 gram panchayats.