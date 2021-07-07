Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Mayurbhanj in Odisha, Bishweswar Tudu has been asked to remain present at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

Tudu told this after attending a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi ahead of the reshuffle announcements.

“After receiving a call, I went to the PM’s residence, where over 40 senior leaders from BJP and its supportive parties were present. From Odisha, myself and Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw were present,” Tudu told IANS over phone.

“I have been asked to join the oath taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening, and will be present at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5 pm. I am ready to shoulder any responsibility that the Prime Minister entrusts to me,” he said.

The first-time MP from tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district is expecting to get a berth in Modi’s new Cabinet. Asked about the portfolio he is likely to get, the MP said, “That will be clear once the official announcement is made.”

After coming to power in 2019, PM Modi had inducted two leaders from Odisha in his Cabinet. They are Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi.

It may be mentioned here that Balasore MP and union MSME Minister of State Pratap Sarangi has resigned from his post ahead of the reshuffle.

IANS