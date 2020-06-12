People in India often like to eat spicy food. To meet the demands, chilly cultivation in the country is carried out in large scale and is even exported to other countries.

Although some varieties of chilly are not spicy at all, some are so spicy that it is an almost impossible task to eat them. But do you know where the world’s spiciest chili is grown and what its name is?

The name of this chilly is ‘Carolina Reaper’ grown in South California. It holds a Guinness World Record for being the spiciest chilly in the world.

The official Guinness World Record heat level was 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU) in 2017, according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina. The figure is an average for the tested batch; the hottest individual pepper was measured at 2.2 million SHU.

An example of how dangerous eating a ‘Carolina Reaper’ can be was seen in New York, USA in the year 2018. A 34-year-old man had participated in a chilly eating competition here and had eaten so much of it that he had severe headaches, after which he had to be hospitalized.

You will be surprised to know that India’s ‘Bhoot Jolokia’ was considered the world’s spiciest chilly before the ‘Carolina Reaper’. ‘Bhoot Jolokia’ was included in the Guinness World Record in the year 2007. It has 400 times more spiciness than normal chilies. It is cultivated in states like Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.