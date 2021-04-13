Bhubaneswar: The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday approved nine proposals including establishment of two specialized cancer care units in Bhubaneswar.

A 500-bed cancer hospital and a 100-bed palliative care unit will be set up in Info Valley area. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged Rs 340 crore for the two projects to be run in partnership with two Bangalore-based charitable organisations.

The couple has decided to donate Rs 210 crore to the hospital and Rs 130 crore to the palliative care centre. The government will provide 20 acres for each of the two projects. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked them for their gesture. “They have added another glorious chapter to the rich legacy of legendary Utkal Mani Gopabandhu Das and Baimundi. I pray to Lord Jagannath to bless the generous couple and keep inspiring fellow Odias,” Pradhan tweeted.

Sri Shankara Cancer Care Foundation would run the cancer hospital while Karunashraya Hospice Trusts will manage the palliative care unit. The hospitals will be named as—Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre and Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. However, the couple will not have any involvement and oversight with regard to operation of the facilities to avoid conflict of interest, sources said.

PNN