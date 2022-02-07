Kabul: In Afghanistan, around 40,000 people are diagnosed with cancer annually and an estimated 16,000 to 20,000 of them lose their lives, the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health announced.

In an announcement Sunday, the Ministry said it was planning to establish cancer care centres in cooperation with the World Health Organization in several provinces, TOLO News reported.

“In Afghanistan, annually, around 40,000 people are infected by cancer. Around 16,000-20,000 people are losing their lives to the disease annually,” said Mohammad Hussien Ghias, Deputy Minister of Public Health, told reporters here.

The officials blamed the previous Afghan government for not properly considering the status of the country’s fragile health sector.

“There has not been good work in the health sector during the times of the previous governments,” Ministry official Naimullah Ayoubi said.

Presently, there are three active cancer care centres in Kabul, Kandahar and Herat, the official said.