Kandhamal: Expediting raids on illegal cannabis farms, a special team comprising of excise sleuths, police, and Forest officials Wednesday destroyed cannabis plantations worth over crores of rupees at several places in Bataguda panchayat of Kandhamal district.

As per reports, excise personnel claimed the price of the cannabis saplings destroyed was estimated to be more than Rs 11 crore and comprised an area of over 118 acres of land near Pusangia, Palunkia and other adjoining areas in Bataguda panchayat. Several illegal cannabis cultivations in other areas of the district will also be destroyed.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe to identify the cultivators of the ganja plants. Cannabis cultivation and smuggling, however, went up exponentially after Maoist activities started flourishing in the district. Locals blame involvement of unscrupulous policemen behind the menace.

PNN