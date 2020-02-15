Nayagarh: Sleuths of Bhubaneswar based Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Saturday seized more than 39 sacks of cannabis from a truck stationed near Rajput hotel at Banigocha area under Daspalla block of Nayagarh district.

The driver of the truck has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

The officials, acting on tip-off about illegal transportation of cannabis, intercepted the truck. Upon searching the vehicle, the officials found a huge quantity of cannabis stashed in sacks.

The officials have also seized the contraband and the vehicle in which it was being transported.

PNN