Lucknow: Amid the row over laws meant to bring a major change in the agri-marketing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday reforms are needed for development. The prime minister said some laws from the past century have become a burden now. Narendra Modi made the observation while launching the Agra metro rail project through video conference. Modi asserted that reforms carried out by his government are also getting reflected in election results.

Modi’s pitch on the importance of reforms comes ahead of Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh over the three new farm laws enacted at the Centre. But during his brief address, the prime minister made no direct reference to the new laws or the farmers’ protests.

“Reforms are needed for development. Reforms are very much needed for a new order and to give new facilities. We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century,” Modi said. “Some laws that used to be good in the past century have become a burden in the present century. Reforms should be a continuous process,” added Modi.

Modi said his government is carrying out ‘holistic reforms’. “Earlier, reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner, or keeping in mind some sectors and departments,” the PM pointed out. He said the reforms carried out in recent past have infused self-confidence in India. Modi added that people will be satisfied when they go through the “finer details”.

“This confidence has been seen in every election in the recent past. A glimpse of this confidence is seen in the election results in every part of the country, including UP,” informed Modi.

The PM said the poor and the middle class have showered their ‘unprecedented blessings’ on the efforts of the government. Their support and the small joys experienced by the countrymen ‘gives me the courage to do new things and take new initiatives’, he added.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine only a few weeks away: Narendra Modi at all party meeting

Modi said his government intends to solve the festering problems faced by people, make life easy and increase investment. He also said his government will ensure maximum use of modern technology.

Modi said over Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent under the National Infrastructure Pipeline project. Work is being done on the master plan for multi-modal connectivity. Efforts are also on to attract investment from all over the world to improve India’s infrastructure. Work is being carried out on 1,000 km of new metro rail lines in 27 cities countrywide, Modi added.

The Rs 8,379.62-crore Agro Metro project has two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km. It will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandara with railway stations and bus stands. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event.