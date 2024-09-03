Bhubaneswar: A capacity development program for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) – 2020 organised by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) in collaboration with Utkal University was held at the university campus Tuesday. The event brought together over 500 academic administrators and college principals from across Odisha.

On this occasion, Higher Education Minister of Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, emphasised on the importance of rediscovering India’s true history.

In his address, the minister highlighted that the NEP 2020 was a priority for the state government from the outset. Reflecting on the early days of the new government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, he noted that the implementation of NEP 2020 was central to their educational roadmap. He commended the Vice Chancellors and faculty members of Odisha’s universities for their swift response in designing syllabi aligned with the principles of NEP 2020.

Besides, the Minister advocated for the use of mother tongue in education, noting its role in fostering critical thinking. He chose to deliver his speech in Odia, emphasising that it allowed him to be more honest and true to himself. He concluded by asserting that the NEP 2020 is crucial for “state and nation building.”

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor of NIEPA Shashikala Wanjari, Director (Planning & Development) at NIEPA Kumar Suresh and Director of the College Development Council at Utkal University Nigamananda Das.

Sabita Acharya, in her welcome address, highlighted Utkal University’s initiatives towards NEP 2020 implementation, including workshops conducted. She expressed her gratitude to NIEPA for choosing Utkal University as the host institution for this significant program, which aims to strengthen NEP implementation at all levels.

Shashikala Wanjari elaborated on the NEP 2020 framework, designed to instil a “spirit of being an Indian” in students, while fostering holistic development based on the Panchakosha Vikas concept.

The event also saw the presence of Vice Chancellors from Berhampur and Gangadhar Meher University, among others.

PNN