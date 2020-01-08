BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Association for Protection of Culture & Heritage (KAPOCH) organised a press meet here Wednesday to brief the media regarding ‘Sisupalgarh Mahotsav’ which starts January 16.

The mega cultural affair will host talented local singers like Rituraj Mohanty and Hemant Brijwasi. Singing sensations from Western Odisha Mantu Chhuria and Asima Panda will also enthral revellers on the occasion.

Before the four-day affair kicks off, a pre-event will be organised from January 11 to 13 at various historical sites in the city. A magazine titled ‘Sisupalgarh: The Lost City’ will be inaugurated on the occasion.

Padma Shri Kumkum Mohanty will be felicitated with ‘Sisupalgarh Sanman’ at the event. Artistes from Odisha and other states will present various classical and folk dances like Odissi, Sambalpuri, Gotipua and Malkhamba in cultural programmes.

Sangram Keshari Paikaray, chairman, KAPOCH and secretary Chitta Ranjan Mohanty attended the event. The poster for the festival was unveiled on the occasion.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Mohanty said, “This festival is a matter of pride for every Odia. We celebrate various historical sites of the city and state during Sisupalgarh Mahotsav.