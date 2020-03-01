Capsicum is a vegetable that is ubiquitous in almost every Indian fast food. It is especially used in dishes like noodles, manchurian, pasta etc. But do you know that you can beat the problem of obesity by consuming capsicum?

Yes, capsicum is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and β-carotene which help stay fit and are also effective in fighting obesity problem. Let’s know about some more benefits of everyone’s favourite capsicum.

Keep obesity away

Capsicum is helpful in weight loss. The amount of calories in capsicum is extremely low, that is why it is very unlikely to increase weight gain. Capsicum improves metabolism which helps in reducing obesity.

Enhance immunity

Capsicum helps in strengthening the immune system of the body. Along with strengthening the immune system, capsicum also plays an important role in making the brain sharp and the main reason for this is that capsicum is rich in vitamin C. Apart from this, capsicum also reduces stress and is also very effective in fighting diseases like asthma and cancer.

Takes care of heart

Capsicum protects our heart and related ailments. It is the flavonoids present in capsicum that protect the body from heart diseases. They are also helpful in the smooth supply of oxygen throughout the body, due to which there is no problem in heart pumping.

Nutrient-rich

Capsicum is rich in nutrients. It contains vitamin A, vitamin C, flavonoides, alkaloids and tannins. Alkaloids present in capsicum act as anti-inflammatory.