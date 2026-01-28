Khamar: Two motorcyclists were killed in a car-bike collision near Bhaluki Chhak under Khamar police limits in Pallahara of Angul district late Monday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Biswanath Naik, 21, son of Bijay Naik of Tambur village in Badasada panchayat under Khamar police limits, and Amit Naik, 22, son of Subal Naik of Arkil village under Rengali police limits in Kaniha block.

The mishap occurred near Parachhata panchayat around 8 pm when a car hit their motorcycle, which they were riding. Both were thrown off the bike and sustained severe injuries.

They were rushed to Khamar hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other was sent to Angul DHH in an 108 ambulance.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

They were reportedly on their way to attend a social function when the accident occurred.

Khamar IIC Arun Kumar Panda said police seized both the vehicles involved in the crash, arrested the car driver and produced him before a court.