Jagatsinghpur: Forest department officials recovered the carcass of a whale shark near Ramatala on Siali beach under Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district, a report said Monday.

According to the report, the carcass of the shark is about 20 feet long and 4 feet wide.

The matter came to the fore after locals noticed the carcass of a shark half-buried in sand. They immediately informed the matter to the local Forest department officials. People thronged the area as the news spread.

On being informed, the officials of Kujang Forest Department rushed to the spot and sent the carcass to a local veterinarian for post-mortem.

Forest officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the death of largest known fish species, whale shark.