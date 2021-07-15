Bolangir: The kendu leaf department, allegedly a den of corruption and exploitation of workers, has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons again, a report said.

The state government provides cards (pass books) meant for free distribution among kendu leaf pluckers, but the forest officials allegedly demand Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per card, the report said.

The cards issued to pluckers contain the details of leaves collected by the pluckers and the volume of leaves deposited by them at the stock points (Phadi).

However, the alleged collection of money from the pluckers by the forest officials has blown the lid off the exploitation of pluckers in the hands of forest officials.

The matter came to the fore after Pradip Purohit, former MLA and leader of Kendu Patra Shramik Sangha, lodged a complaint with the state forest secretary Mona Sharma.

Purohit lodged a complaint after receiving complaints of money collection from the pluckers under Patnagarh kendu leaf division and Bolangir forest circle. Purohit has termed the development unfortunate and demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Acting on the complaint, Sharma has directed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), kendu leaf, to conduct a probe and submit a report to her Reports said high quality kendu leaves are collected in Bolangir district.

The pluckers collect these leaves every year and from this they earn their livelihood. In its bid to help the pluckers, the state government provides them cards or pass books free of cost.

These cards contain the details of the total number of leaves collected by the pluckers and the volume of leaves deposited at the stock points (Phadis).

The Munshis and checkers at the stocks points fill up these cards which help in releasing the wages and bonus of the pluckers.

Kendu leaf pluckers Hemalata Naik, Sabita Patel, Nira Deep, Kulabati Deep, Haramani Sahu, Belmati Budek and Ashtamai Putel alleged that they were forced to pay Rs 500 – Rs 1000 to foresters and circle checkers in lieu of the cards.

They also alleged that lakhs of rupees had been misappropriated on the pretext of repair and renovations of the stock points, kendu leaf binding and transportation.

The money has been misappropriated by preparing false bills and vouchers. Notably, kendu leaf, known as the green gold of Odisha, is one of the most important non-timber forest products of the state.

The kendu leaf is also called silver leaf for its greater economic value and its contribution to the state exchequer. They provide livelihood opportunities for the poor during lean seasons.

The kendu leaf business is a pride for the state because of its specialized operations. More than 8000 stock points (Phadis) operate in the state where the procurement and processing of leaves takes place.

The net profit goes to the state exchequer 50% of which is ploughed back as kendu leaf grant in the development activities in the leaf growing areas.

According to a government report, it creates 30 million man-days within three to four months and plays an important role in the socioeconomic development of tribal people, dalits and marginalized communities in the state.

When contacted, Ranjit Mallick, divisional forest officer of Bolangir kendu leaf division and in-charge of Patnagarh division said, he is aware of the complaints and will visit Patnagarh soon to conduct a probe.

PNN