Mumbai: The relationship between Hindi film industry and the underworld has often been debated. It is also said that many films are financed by underworld mafias who put in crores of rupees to produce films.

Not very long ago, film stars were often seen in dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s lavish parties.

Then there are actresses who fell in love with underworld dons, effectively ruing their careers.

Here is a list of such actresses who destroyed their promising film careers by associating with criminals:

Mamta Kulkarni-Vicky Goswami

Mamta Kulkarni, the sensational beauty of the 1990s had acted in a few chartbusters before she fell in love with underworld don Vicky Goswami. Even before people could make stories about them, they ran off to Dubai and started their own little world. Goswami had cases registered against him in several drug dealing rackets and money laundering incidents. The couple was apprehended in Kenya in 2014.

Monica Bedi-Abu Salem

At a time when aspiring actor Monica Bedi was still in her struggling days, gangster Abu Aalem got her a few roles in Hindi films. They got close within months following Salem’s insistence to directors for casting Bedi in their films. Their scandalous affair resulted in marriage before they were caught abroad by Indian sleuths. Salem is still behind the bars while Monica lives a modest life at present.

Haji Mastan-Sona

Haji Mastan earned the distinction of being the first don to get married to a film actress. His wife Sona’s character was portrayed by Kangana Ranaut in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The story goes something like this. Haji Mastan was fond of yesteryear actress Madhubala and Sona had an uncanny resemblance with the actress. This made the don fell for her and eventually married her.

Dawood Ibrahim-Mandakini

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini rose to prominence with her seductive bathing scene under the waterfall. She was rumoured to have an affair with underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Dawood forced directors to cast Mandakini in several films as he invested in several films in Mumbai. The time when Dawood went underground, she went along, married him and settled in the middle east.

Dawood Ibrahim-Anita Ayub

Among his several flings, Dawood was reportedly linked to small-time actress and beauty pageant Anita Ayub and shared a close bond. It is also rumoured that Dawood insisted producer Javed Siddique to cast Anita which he refused. Eventually Siddiqui was shot dead raising speculation that Dawood was behind the crime.