Kendrapara: Special squad of Commissionerate Police Tuesday detained Casanova doctor Ramesh Swain’s sister and brought her to Bhubaneswar for interrogation in connection with his links to more fraudulent activities.

Following raids in her house at Ishwarpur of Kendrapara district, the special squad detained Swain’s sister and brought her to the Capital.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate of Police has taken Ramesh Swain on a 5 days remand. A thorough investigation is being carried out regarding his fraud with 17 women with whom he married posing as a doctor.

While the police had moved the court for a seven-day remand, SDJM Bhubaneswar granted five-day police remand of the accused. Swain’s case is being investigated by a Special Team comprising Mahila Police, senior officials of the Twin City police, and professional counselors.

Notably, the 54-year-old Romeo of Odisha’s Kendrapara has married 17 women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Guwahati, and Chhattisgarh.

He had created several profiles with a high qualification background on various online wedding websites. Using these fake profiles, he used to trap women from across the country and tie knots with them.

Swain was arrested by the Twin City police a few days back from the city following a complaint by one of his wives who had been tracking him.

A special team has been formed for further investigation who are likely to go out of the State to ascertain more details in relation to Swain’s fraud.

It has also been learnt that he was about to get married to more than 10 women, said sources. The number of women whom he had promised of marriage has risen to 37.

Adding to it, Swain has defrauded RS 25 lakhs from two people on a fake promise to provide employment. He had identified himself as the deputy director-general of health education and training at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, producing documents such as PAN, Aadhaar and a “rejected leave application” to suggest he was indispensable at his workplace.