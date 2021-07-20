Bhubaneswar: Dark secrets are slowly emerging as police probe the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra. The ACF died July 13 after suffering 90 per cent burns July 12. Since Soumya’s death, his family members have blamed wife Bidyabharati and Gajapti district forest office Sangram Keshari Behara for allegedly ‘murdering’ the ACF. However, Bidyabharati has now come up with a set of fresh allegations against the deceased forest officer. Her revelations have thrown light on the tumultuous relationship the two shared.

Bidyabharati has levelled allegations of infidelity against her deceased husband. She has stated that he was in love with some other woman. An audio clip has been shared by Bidyabharati, in which she is heard telling Saumya to give his mobile phone to her. She is heard saying that the cellphone history will prove he was in ‘relationship’ with someone else. Saumya, on the other hand, is heard denying all allegations and says that he won’t give his mobile to Bidyabharati.

“I once saw Saumya receive a call on his mobile from an unknown number. He used earphones while answering the call. Even then I could hear a female voice asking him why Saumya was not in touch with her,” Bidyabharati has been quoted as saying by a section of the media. She also alleged that Saumya had texted ‘I love you’ message to someone else.

Also read: No physical relationship for a year: Deceased ACF’s mother’s claim stokes new fire

“I tried to find out the real truth. However, I could not because Saumya kept changing the password of his mobile number. He was also very careful to delete his call and chat history every now and then. He had also deleted his original Facebook account and had reopened it another name. He did it intentionally so that no one could find out what he was up to,” alleged Bidyabharati.

Bidyabharati also said that the allegations levelled against her by her in-laws are baseless. She asserted that she was not having an ‘affair’ with Sangram. She also denied that there was any agreement between her and Saumya over ‘no physical relationship till the completion of one year of marriage’ as raised by the deceased officer’s mother Tulasi. She also said that she does not have any document which makes her the owner of Saumya’s property and salary after his death.

“Contrary to the allegation by my in-laws, I never went to the residence of Gajapati DFO after dispute with my husband,” Bidyabharati asserted.