Balasore: Mystery continues to surround the death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra. His mother claimed Monday that her son and daughter-in-law Bidyabharati had entered into an agreement before marriage that they would not indulge in any form of physical relationship till a year after the wedding.

“She (Soumya’s wife Bidyabharati) did not have any physical relationship with my son. They had an agreement before marriage on this issue,” the deceased ACF’s mother Tulasi, informed police.

“My son (Soumya) once told me that he had a fight with Bidyabharati one night. Then Bidyabharati broke her wedding bangles and left Soumya’s quarters late at night. Soumya finally found her at the residence of DFO Sangram Keshari Behera ,” Tulasi added.

The ACF’s mother also alleged that Bidyabharati had an affair with another man near her village before marriage. She also said that Bidyabharti’s parents were aware of her relationship.

Another relative of the deceased officer rubbished the claims of Bidyabharati and Behera that Soumya had accidentally set himself on fire.

“Bidyabharati had claimed before media that she was serving food when Soumya accidentally burnt himself. She had also said that the cook was preparing food to be sent to the DFO. However, on that particular day a feast arranged at the DFO’s residence. So on a day when a feast is being organised at his place, why would the DFO need food,” the relative pointed out.

Notably, a team of Paralakhemundi police station reached the Khaira police station here Monday in connection with the ongoing probe. The team is scheduled to record the statements of all family members of the deceased ACF, a member of the investigating team informed. The team will also meet the family members of Bidyabharati at Udala in Mayurbhanj district and question them. “A six-member team has reached here. We will provide all kind of assistance they need,” Khaira police station IIC Sriballava Sahoo said.

In a separate development, father of the deceased Abhiram Mohapatra has demanded that lie detector tests be conducted on Bidyabharati, the DGF and the cook. He met DGP Abhay at the police headquarters in Bhubaneswar and submitted a written application in this regard.

PNN