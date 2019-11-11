Ranchi: Cash and intoxicants worth about Rs 1.41 crore have been seized between the period of announcement of elections to Jharkhand Assembly, November 1 and November 10, an Election Commission (EC) release said Monday.

The officials seized Rs 59,79,435 in cash, liquor worth Rs 46,06,110, ganja and other intoxicant materials valued Rs 17,96,880. Other suspected items worth Rs 17,18,975 were seized during raids and checks, the EC said.

During the period 20 FIRs have been filed in connection with violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The state is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place December 23 and the results announced the same day.

PTI