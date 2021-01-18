New Delhi: The cast and crew of Tandav which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video issued an issued an ‘unconditional’ apology Monday evening. They said that they did not intend to offend religious beliefs or sentiments. Police complaints have been filed against the makers and actors of Tandav. People have alleged that some scenes had ‘insulted Hindu gods and goddesses’ and so they had lodged complaints.

They also referred to parts of a disclaimer that is an industry standard that said Tandav was a work of fiction and that any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental.

“Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” the statement from the entire cast and crew said.

“The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” it added.

The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was released Friday. The web series quickly triggered outrage over scenes that allegedly disrespect Lord Shiva.

A number of Twitter users and BJP leaders have hit out at the cast and crew, and Amazon Prime Video. They have demanded that the scenes be deleted and the director and actors issue an apology.

Earlier in the day a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an open warning after a complaint was filed at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station.

“Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments… UP Police has left for Mumbai in a vehicle,” chief minister’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted in Hindi. He tagged director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayub.