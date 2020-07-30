Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police have registered a case against Odia cine actor Pintu Nanda for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a girl at a shooting set in Bhubaneswar.

The case was registered after the girl lodged an FIR with Nayapalli police station Wednesday evening.

According to the FIR, the girl was to act with Nanda in a programme at CDA area in Cuttack. However, the location was cancelled and shifted first to Patia and then to Nayapalli.

At the scheduled location in Nayapalli area, the girl waited for a long time but no shooting did take place. Meanwhile, at the shooting location, Pintu offered to help introduce the girl to renowned persons in the film industry and make her a star overnight. In turn, he allegedly asked her to take care of him, directors and producers.

The police have summoned the actor to appear in person at the police station within 15 days.

The actor could not be reached for his reaction.

PNN