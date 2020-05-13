New Delhi: A day after Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulas of Rs 20 lakh crore, the Congress attacked the Prime Minister for making ‘catchy slogans’ and questioned the government’s ‘Make in India’ project.

In his address to the nation Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister announced stimulus measures which will take the total amount, including the ones announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI, to Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP.

“Catchy slogans and sketchy Implementation are hallmarks of the BJP — forgotten tiger of ‘Make in India’ is waiting for ‘Be Vocal for Local’,” Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

The Congress also attacked the Prime Minister for his ‘Be Local for Vocal’ remark.

The party said that if ‘local’ has to be successful, the BJP government must arrest the dipping industrial output growth and support ‘Make in India’ by procuring materials and awarding contracts to the locals, end ‘tax terrorism’ and increase export incentives.

The party also demanded a relaxed NPA declaration timeline for the MSME sector.

“Height of hypocrisy — after getting the Statue of Unity made from China, the Prime Minister is giving slogan of ‘Be Vocal for Local’,” Shergill added.

In his televised address to the nation Tuesday, Modi talked about new infrastructure and a rational tax system for a quantum leap of growth.

IANS