Cuttack: The CID-Crime Branch of Odisha Police, in collaboration with ICICI Bank, inaugurated a two-day workshop on ‘Bank frauds-prevention and investigation’ for officials of the twin city Commissionerate Police and central range here, Thursday.

“Since crimes like ATM fraud, credit card fraud, UPI fraud and other various online transactional frauds are on rise, an urgent need was felt for capacity building at police station level to handle such type of offences. The workshop has objective of training the field officers to investigate such type of frauds effectively,” said an official.

CID-CB additional director general (ADG) SK Priyadarsi inaugurated the workshop in presence of inspector general of police, CID-CB, superintendent of police, CID-CB, and many senior officials of ICICI Bank. As many as 35 officials attended the first day of the workshop.

Priyadarsi urged the field officials to make effective utilisation of the training module so that bank frauds are dealt with at police station level.