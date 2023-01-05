Rayagada: Speeding up its probe into the mysterious death of two Russian tourists in a hotel here, the state Crime Branch (CB) is planning to re-create the circumstances in which the Russian lawmaker Antov Pavel died. In its plan to recreate the circumstances that led to the death of the Russian lawmaker, the CB has contacted leading experts in Delhi. The CB sleuths are specifically planning to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of falling from the rooftop in similar circumstances to recreate the scene and ascertain the situation leading to his death.

For this, a dummy of the same weight and height as that of the deceased shall be created with the help of experts of the anatomy department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and forensic experts. The objective is to study the fall pattern. In this regard, CB has contacted Dr Rajendra Dangi, former Director, of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), CBI, and Dr Dogra of AIIMS, Delhi who are the leading experts in the dummy fall simulation exercise. They have been involved in resolving several complicated cases of CBI. They will ascertain the cause, nature, and manner of the incident and the injury on Pavel’s body and crosscheck with the postmortem report. This is expected to help the inquiring team of CB to come to a definite conclusion.

Meanwhile, the CB team as well as scientific and forensic officers are camping at Rayagada and continuing with their investigation into the death of Pavel and his friend Vladimir Bidenov which entered its sixth day, Wednesday. Another CB sleuth DSP Tapan Das reached Rayagada Tuesday night and joined the probe. He questioned the Town police IIC about the deaths after his arrival. He reached the Town police station again and verified the details collected earlier and matched them with the details and evidence collected by CB DSP Saroj Kanta Mohanta during the probe. They are continuing with their interrogation of the staff of Sai International hotel where the incidents took place and examining and receiving the seized exhibits from the district police to be sent to forensic experts for examination.

Notably, Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov died December 24 allegedly after a fall from the roof of the hotel in Rayagada where they were staying, two days after Bidenov was found dead in his room.