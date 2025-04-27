Berhampur: Continuing its investigation into the high-profile murder of former Health Minister Naba Das, a Crime Branch team led by ASP Vijay Kumar Mallik Saturday visited the Berhampur residence of Gopal Das, the police ASI arrested for the minister’s murder.

The team conducted a detailed discussion with Gopal’s wife, Jayanti Das, near Panchasila Marg in the Industrial Estate area. According to ASP Mallik, they questioned her extensively about Gopal’s interactions with her both on the day of the shooting and prior to the incident.

Her statement has been officially recorded.

So far, statements from 11 individuals have been recorded, Mallik confirmed. The investigation remains ongoing, and more people are expected to be questioned in the coming days. The CB team, which is stationed in Berhampur since April 23, has been interrogating people since 24 April.

Investigators have retrieved Gopal Das’ call detail records (CDRs) and are questioning individuals he spoke with before the murder.

Sources suggest that some crucial information has emerged during the investigation, although the CB has not yet made any official disclosure regarding the findings. The possibility of further interrogation has not been ruled out. Previously, the team questioned Gopal’s son Manoj Das, his brother Satyanarayan Das, and his nephew Pradeep Das.

His wife’s statement was also recorded Saturday.

During earlier visits to Berhampur, the CB had recorded the statements of four family members, a police colleague, and a bus conductor from OSRTC, completing the documentation of 11 individuals’ accounts.

