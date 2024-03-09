Kolkata: The CBI, which is probing the attack on ED and CAPF personnel in West Bengal, has now included “attempt to murder” charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code to two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan.

The suspended Trinamool Congress leader is the accused mastermind in the January 5 attack at Sandeshkhali.

The CBI has filed a total of three FIRs in the two cases of attacks on ED and CAPF officials on January 5 and submitted the FIRs at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas District.

Out of the three FIRs, two are against Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the attack in front of his residence at Sandeshkhali. Sources said the charges of attempt to murder have been included to those two FIRs.

The third FIR is against another Trinamool Congress leader from Bongaon also in North 24 Parganas District, Shankar Adhya, who is already in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore PDS case.

On the night of January 5, when the ED sleuths were taking Adhya away after arresting him, his followers attacked the ED’s men and also made an attempt to stop them from taking him away.

Sources said that initially charges under Section 307 of the IPC were not included in the two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan. However, earlier this week the ED’s Deputy Director, G Varil, had detailed discussions with the CBI sleuths in the matter and after due consideration, attempt to murder charges against Sheikh Shahjahan were added to the FIRs.

G Varil was the one to file the initial complaint at a local police station on the attack on ED sleuths January 5.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shahjahan will be presented at Basirhat Sub-divisional Court on Saturday and the CBI will be seeking extension of his custody.