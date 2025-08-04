Bhubaneswar: The CBI has arrested the director of a Bengaluru-based chit fund firm for allegedly duping hundreds of investors in Odisha’s Ganjam and Gajapati districts, officials said Monday.

Sivakumar Gangadharan alias G Sivakumar, who had been dodging police since 2018, was finally arrested by a CBI team from Karur, Tamil Nadu.

The accused was the director of RightmaxTechnotrade International Limited.

“A CBI team from Bhubaneswar arrested him August 3 and produced him before the special CJM court, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 18,” officials said.

The chit fund firm was promising a monthly return of Rs 1,000 for 33 months on a one-time deposit of Rs 10,000.

PTI