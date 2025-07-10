Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested a chief manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an individual.

The central agency, in a statement, said it apprehended MCL’s chief manager (mining) for Basundhara area in Odisha’s Sundargarh district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for facilitating the release of a compensation fund of Rs 11.37 lakh in connection with acquisition of land, the statement said.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to release the compensation in favour of a relative of the complainant, it said.

PTI