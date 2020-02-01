New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is in the thick of several high-profile graft cases, got Rs 802 crore in the Union Budget on Saturday, a nominal increase of just about rupees four crore.

With limited human resources, the agency is examining extradition cases abroad and probing corruption, banking scams and special crime cases domestically, officials said.

The CBI had received an increase from Rs 798 crore allocated last year. Hence the probe body has received an increment of about 0.50 per cent compared to the last Budget.

In fiscal 2019-20, the CBI was initially allocated Rs 781.01 crore that was later revised to Rs 798 crore.

“The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes,” the Budget document said.

This also includes provision for various projects such as CBI e-Governance, modernisation of training centres of the agency, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land, construction of office or residence buildings for the CBI, it said.

Agencies