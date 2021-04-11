Mumbai: Moving ahead with its probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday began questioning two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of bribery and misuse of office.

A CBI source told IANS the agency is questioning Palande and Kundan, both PAs of Deshmukh, about the alleged allegations made by arrested Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI has questioned Singh, Vaze twice, and ACP Sanjay Patil and DCP Raju Bhujbal in connection with the case.

The CBI also recorded the statement of two other people.

The CBI had registered a PE on Tuesday night. Two teams of CBI-led by SP level officers have arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday to probe the matter.

The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh on Monday. Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of the state government and Deshmukh challenging the High Court order.

The NIA arrested Vaze on March 13 after taking over the case of the explosive laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Vaze is also being probed in the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

