Mumbai: The CBI continued to grill Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani in the actor’s death case on the sixth consecutive day Wednesday, a police official said.

Apart from Pithani, manager of a resort where Rajput had stayed for a brief period was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying.

Pithani, who arrived at the guest house around 10 am, left more than 12 hours later, around 11 at night.

Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput’s house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room June 14.

Meanwhile, a team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, the official said.

Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput’s autopsy had been performed.

CBI sleuths had Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput’s flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

The manager of Water Stone Resort in Andheri, where Rajput had stayed for some time, also visited the DRDO guest house Wednesday. He had been summoned by the CBI, the police official said.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

