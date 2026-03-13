New Delhi: The CBI Friday questioned Anil Ambani’s son Jai Anmol Ambani in a Rs 228-crore Union Bank of India fraud case, officials said.

Jai Anmol Ambani has been called again Saturday for questioning, they said.

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he was booked along with Reliance Housing Finance Limited’s former CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhakar, among others, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the company.

On December 9, 2025, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Jai Anmol Anil Ambani after registering an FIR against him and others.

The CBI had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) alleging that the company did not repay the credit availed from the bank, which turned the account into a non-performing asset in 2019.