New Delhi: India Tuesday strongly condemned a wave of terror attacks in Mali and condoled the death of the country’s defence minister.

Mali’s defence minister Gen Sadio Camara was killed in a bomb explosion near the capital Bamako.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the Government and people of Mali in this difficult time,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“We also express our sincere condolences on the demise of General Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Mali, in the terror attack,” it said.

Press Release: India strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Mali ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/8aWnGWlloF pic.twitter.com/OxfimV94tI — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 28, 2026

“India reiterates its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supports efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the MEA said in a statement.