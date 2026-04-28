Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Indian Overseas Bank Tuesday said it will settle a tribal man’s claim to withdraw money from his deceased sister’s account with a branch in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on a priority basis as soon as a death certificate is issued by local authorities.

The statement from the bank came a day after a shocking incident of a man walking with a skeleton, claiming it to be his sister’s, to the Maliposi branch, Patna Block, District Keonjhar of Odisha Grameen Bank, for getting permission to withdraw money from her account.

Odisha Grameen Bank is sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

The incident drew political reactions, with the Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari blaming the bank’s “lack of humanitarian approach” and assuring to take proper action against the officials concerned.

Jeetu Munda (50) of Dianali village was seeking to withdraw about Rs 20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda (56), who died January 26.

“I visited the bank several times. Though I told them that my sister had died, they kept insisting that I bring her to the bank to withdraw the money deposited in her name,” Jeetu Munda said.

Munda carried the skeleton to the branch to withdraw money from his deceased sister’s account.

Upon seeing the skeleton, frightened bank officials immediately informed the local police.

In a detailed statement, IOB said the incident appears to have arisen due to a lack of awareness of the claim settlement process and the individual’s unwillingness to accept the procedures explained by the branch manager.

“The bank’s intention was to protect the interest of the poor tribal women’s monies in the account. There is no case of any harassment. The bank is also in continuous coordination with local authorities for the issuance of the death certificate. The claim will be settled on priority once the death certificate is submitted,” IOB said in a post on X.

Clarification on Reported Incident at Odisha Grameen Bank of claimant bringing sister’s skeleton for death claim process We would like to address recent media reports regarding an incident at one of the branches of our sponsored Regional Rural Bank, Odisha Grameen Bank.

The… — Indian Overseas Bank (@IOBIndia) April 28, 2026



Contrary to certain media reports, bank officials did not demand the physical presence of a deceased customer for withdrawal, it said.

The branch manager clearly explained that in the event of death, settlement can only be processed upon submission of valid documents, including a death certificate.

“Our sponsored Regional Rural Bank, Odisha Grameen Bank, remains committed to compassionate, lawful, and transparent service to all customers,” IOB said.