Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday filed a progress report on its continuing investigation in the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy at a special court in Kolkata and also said that a supplementary charge sheet in the matter will be filed shortly.

The special court had recently convicted and sentenced civic volunteer and sole accused in the case, Sanjay Ray, to life imprisonment.

Now with the conviction and sentencing of the sole prime accused in the case over as far as the special court is concerned, the proposed supplementary charge sheet is expected to throw some light on the investigation into the angle of tampering with and altering of evidence in the case.

The CBI counsel informed the court that the investigating officials are still probing the angle of tampering with and altering evidence in the case and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter will be filed soon.

Monday, the CBI counsel also opposed the application by the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal at the special court for the return of his mobile SIM card currently in possession of the investigating officials.

The counsel said as the particular SIM is an important clue and exhibit item, it could not be returned to the accused.

The CBI had also arrested Mondal and R.G. Kar’s former Principal Sandip Ghosh on charges of tampering with and altering evidence.

But both were granted “default bail” by the special court as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

Mondal is currently out on bail. However, Ghosh is still in judicial custody because of the pending and parallel investigation against him by CBI in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The CBI filed the progress report on the investigation Monday at the special court after the victim’s parents complained accusing the central agency of not updating the court on the progress of investigation in the matter periodically.

