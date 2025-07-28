New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted its report to the Lokpal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query scam case involving Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, officials said Monday.

The agency had registered an FIR March 21 last year against Moitra and Hiranandani under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on a reference from the Lokpal.

It was alleged that Moitra indulged in corrupt practices, including but not limited to taking bribes and other undue advantages from Hiranandani for “compromising her parliamentary privileges and causing national security threats by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials.”

The agency has submitted its findings in the case to the Lokpal, which will decide the further course of action in the case, officials said.

Moitra, who represented Krishnanagar seat in the last Lok Sabha, was expelled from the House in December 2023 for “unethical conduct”, which she has challenged in the Supreme Court.

She convincingly defeated her rival, BJP’s Amrita Roy, in the 2024 general elections, retaining her seat in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, issued directions to the CBI after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey had alleged that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

PTI