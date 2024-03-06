Kolkata: A team of CBI officials Wednesday evening reached the CID headquarters to take custody of Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court this morning.

A team of CBI officials reached Bhawani Bhawan before 4pm.

The CBI Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4:15pm.

The high court directed the state government to “immediately implement” its Tuesday’s judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.

PTI