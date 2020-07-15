New Delhi: CBSE has declared the CBSE 10th results 2020 Wednesday noon. Students can check their results on the official websites — cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pohriyal shared the following information on his official twitter handle.

The board had informed the Supreme Court on June 26, that it will announce board exam results on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessment. Unlike class 12th students, the Class 10 students will not have an option to take a retest to improve their scores this year.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with the highest pass percentage with 99.28%. Bhubaneswar ranks seventh in the country with 93.20%.