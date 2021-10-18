New Delhi: The first term board exams for Class X will begin from November 30, while the exams for Class XII is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Monday.

According to CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects. The schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for Classes X and XII will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Classes X and XII CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for Classes X and XII will be conducted offline in November-December. The CBSE had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30am instead of 10.30am in view of the winter season.