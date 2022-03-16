Bhubaneswar: The CBSE has re-evaluated the OMR sheets of Class X Odia exam with the correct answer key approved by an expert committee. The exercise has benefitted over 28,000 students, officials said Tuesday.

In a notification Tuesday, CBSE said the performance of students in Class X Term-l examinations was communicated to respective schools through email by CBSE March 11, 2022.

The CBSE also made available a dispute redressal mechanism on the same day.

After the anomaly was brought to the notice of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan March 14, 2022, it was directed that the dispute be resolved within next 24 hours and students awarded marks immediately and appropriately.

Accordingly with a view to ascertaining the factual position, an expert committee was constituted by CBSE for examining the discrepancies.

The committee submitted its report at 6 pm March 14 and based on the report of the committee, the CBSE evaluated the OMRS of Odia Class-X exam with the correct answer key.

The revised performance of students has since been sent to concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision.

Meanwhile, Odisha Parents Federation Tuesday welcomed the steps taken by CBSE in 24 hours. Basudev Bhatt, chairman of OPF, said, “We thank Union Education Minister and CBSE officials.”

Bhatt also demanded strong action against the officials who caused the anomaly.

“After our demand, CBSE ignored and tried to harass our students and parents. It is high time strong action was taken against the errant teachers,” Bhatt added.

PNN