New Delhi: Students appearing for Class X and XII board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This information was given by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a release here Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely. Keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to Covid-19 pandemic,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the release.

“The schools while submitting the list of candidates for Class X and XII examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness,” Bhardwaj added.

There had been appeals for various quarters to the CBSE requesting the board to take a sympathetic stand for students who have suffered parental loss due to Covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE decision will certainly act as a huge boon for students who have lost their parents due to the pandemic.