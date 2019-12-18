Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations to be held in 2020 on its official website, Wednesday.

The exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from February 15, 2020. Examinations for both Class 10 and 12 will conclude March 20, 2020.

To download the CBSE date sheet, students need to visit the official website- cbse.nic.in. They can log on to the website to download a detailed, subject-wise schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Similarly, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will be holding Class 12 board exams 2020 from February 3 till March 31. On the other hand, Class 10 board exams will commence from February 27 and conclude March 30, 2020.

Last year, the CBSE board exam date sheet for Class 10 was released December 23. This year, CBSE released the board exam timetables much before to ensure smooth preparation.

PNN